‘Are We Not Safe Here?’ Sliema Food Truck Asks After Being Robbed Twice In One Month

Just a single month from their grand opening, Quiero y Retruco, a new Sliema food truck, has been robbed twice, leaving the owners with no choice but to start over from scratch.

After just three days of being open, the truck’s generator was stolen, an immediate hit to the budding start-up.

The owners were only able to purchase another generator a few days ago… only for it to be subsequently stolen along with everything else in the food truck the day after.