‘Are We Not Safe Here?’ Sliema Food Truck Asks After Being Robbed Twice In One Month
Just a single month from their grand opening, Quiero y Retruco, a new Sliema food truck, has been robbed twice, leaving the owners with no choice but to start over from scratch.
After just three days of being open, the truck’s generator was stolen, an immediate hit to the budding start-up.
The owners were only able to purchase another generator a few days ago… only for it to be subsequently stolen along with everything else in the food truck the day after.
This Venezuelan mobile joint served a variety of traditional food which were much loved by its customers, from delicious pepitos (a type of sandwich) to mouth-watering quesillos (a Venezuelan flan) – but they’ve been left wondering whether they are even safe here anymore.
“I don’t have any words to explain my feelings today, I have been living and working in Malta for the past four years, despite the global situation I believe we can work hard and contribute to the country that has opened their door to us,” Anderson Nuñez, one of the owners, told Lovin Malta.
Although Nuñez has said he wants to open as soon as possible, the food truck will be taking some time off to recover. The police are currently investigating the robbery, but nothing concrete has emerged.