Anyone Else Feel That?! Nearby Earthquake Triggers Reports Of Tremors All Around Malta

An earthquake registered close to Malta this evening ended with a number of people all around the island reporting tremors.

Just after 8.20pm this evening, a 3.3 magnitude earthquake was recorded some 20 kilometres offshore, to the south of Malta’s coast.

Mere seconds later, people all around the island – including Għargħur, Żebbuġ, Rabat and Marsaskala – reported feeling tremors. In one ocassion, one woman said she felt two very distinct tremors right after each other.

The Seismic Monitoring & Research Group at the University of Malta’s Department of Geosciences announced the earthquake some moments later, even locating the nearby epicentre.

Two other, smaller earthquakes – with magnitudes 1.8 and 2.9 – were recorded close to today’s epicentre a couple of days ago, on the 25th and 27th September respectively.

