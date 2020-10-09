Another Worrying Week Of COVID-19 In Malta Ends With 75 More New Cases And 31 Recoveries

د . إAEDSRر . س

Today marks the end of another week of COVID-19 spikes in Malta, with 75 new cases and 31 recoveries being registered overnight.

This means that the country’s current active cases, which stood at 434 this time last week, are now 625.

There were 2,732 total swab tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

This week has seen an average of 60 new daily cases, substantially higher than previous weeks.

Details on the latest discovered COVID-19 patients will be announced imminently as Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci addresses the nation for her weekly press statement.

