Another Three Consecutive Days Of Zero: No New COVID-19 Cases Registered In Malta Once Again

Another day of no new COVID-19 cases has just been registered in Malta, marking the third consecutive day of zero new cases.

This, coupled with no recoveries, means there are still 11 active cases of COVID-19 in Malta.

A total of 457 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, down from the previous day’s 771.

672 people have been infected with COVID-19 in Malta in total, with 652 of them having recovered.