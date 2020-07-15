Another One! Malta’s Record Streak Continues With Sixth Day Of No New COVID-19 Cases

Six consecutive days of no new positive cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Malta, Saħħa’s Facebook page has just confirmed.

This, coupled with the fact that another new recovery was registered, means Malta now only has four active cases of the virus.

A total of 985 swab tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, more than yesterday’s 931 (which was already significantly higher than the previous day’s 456).

Yet another record after yesterday’s first-time five-day streak, today’s great news comes on the first day of major reopenings at Malta’s airport, as the island welcomes flights from 28 new “safe” countries which include the United Kingdom, Thailand and China.