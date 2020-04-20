‘Another Manic Sunday For Us’: Malta Police Issued 156 Fines Yesterday Alone

Warnings and appeals by health authorities, ministers and everyone in between seem to still be falling on some deaf ears weeks in to the islands’ quasi-lockdown, with the Malta Police Force issuing over 150 fines yesterday alone.

“Another manic Sunday for us,” the force’s official Facebook page read yesterday evening, listing down a list of all the things the island’s police officers had gotten up to in the previous 12 hours or so.

Amidst the 700 routine inspections carried out in relation to people who are still under mandatory quarantine, police officers also took to the streets and beaches to patrol and monitor people who might be breaching some of Malta’s latest social distancing regulations.

96 people were fined for being in groups of more than three in public spaces yesterday, bringing the total number of such fines up to 646.

Meanwhile, it was reported that a Marsaxlokk food establishment was fined €3,000 for actually serving food to a couple eating on a bench outside.

This, coupled with 60 fines on the road – 56 for excessive speeding and four more for people driving a vehicle without even having a registration plate – saw the number of fines issued yesterday go all the way up to 156.

“Add some cannabis grass and a court arraignment related to a cocaine and heroin bust last night,” the Malta Police Force added for good measure.

“Still, we would like to thank the many who are helping us to flatten the curve together by observing the regulations and ensuring their safety and that of others,” the Malta Police Force’s post ended.