Another €30,000: Maltese Police Find 9 More People Breaching Mandatory Quarantine Regulations

It’s not like today is the first day the world has heard of the word quarantine, but it seems some people back in Malta just haven’t quite gotten the point yet.

After another busy 48 hours for Malta’s Police Force, with 725 inspections being carried out in Malta and another 71 in Gozo, a total of nine other people were found breaching mandatory quarantine regulations.

Eight people were fined €3,000 each, with another person being €6,000 after breaching regulations twice.

“In the meantime, all vehicles used for these inspections are being disinfected by the Civil Protection Malta for the safety of one and all,” the Malta Police Force announced on Facebook earlier today showing one such case of disinfecting of a police vehicle.