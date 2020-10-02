Another COVID-19 Patient Has Died At Malta’s ITU

The third COVID-19 victim to be announced in Malta today was just confirmed by Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci.

The patient, whose details are set to be announced later in a Health Ministry statement, died at Malta’s ITU, Gauci explained during her weekly press briefing.

“It’s important for whoever has a chronic illness to take care of their health,” Gauci stressed.

After two more deaths were announced earlier this morning, this means Malta’s total virus-related death toll stands at 38.

Over the last 24 hours, Malta registered 44 new COVID-19 patients and 63 recoveries. The current active cases are now 434.

RIP