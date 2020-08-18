After Reaching 40,000 Signatures, Malta’s Anti-Illegal Migration Petition Organisers Look Towards A Referendum

A parliamentary petition calling for Malta to stop taking in illegal immigrants has reached 40,000 signatures, the highest number of signatures on any parliamentary petition created during this legislature. Now, the people who helped bring these numbers are aiming for more signatures – as well as a referendum on the topic.

Lovin Malta spoke to Anton Cutajar, one of the key mobilisers of the movement, to see what he has in mind for the future of this petition, as well as his arguments for supporting it.

Cutajar insists that Malta cannot let migrants drown at sea. “These migrants have a mind and heart, they feel as much as we do – but Malta cannot continue taking them in,” he tells Lovin Malta.

Cutajar went on to question why NGOs are so insistent on bringing migrants here to be “left homeless” and live in poverty, with open centres “completely unsuitable for anyone to live in.”

“They should be sent back to their country. If you were to travel to any other country, like Russia or China, you have to enter with a visa. The same should apply to these migrants.”