90 More Migrants Saved In Malta’s Territorial Waters Expected To Be Taken Onboard Captain Morgan Ship
Another group of about 90 migrants, mostly from Bangladesh, was rescued in Malta’s territorial waters, former OPM Neville Gafa’ revealed late last night.
Spotted off Malta’s southwestern coast earlier this weekend, the group had been taken aboard the merchant ship Marina after being spotted in the island’s Search and Rescue Zone on a wooden boat.
The rescue operation, which was coordinated by Malta, is expected to see the migrants being taken aboard the Captain Morgan ship, which is currently some 13 miles off the coast of Malta. The vessel already has 57 more migrants who are still stuck there waiting for the European Union to help them.
According to Gafa’, this latest group of migrants was part of a “days-long operation” using social networking sites (mostly Facebook) through which these people could ensure a place on the boat aand successfully flee Libya.
+++ BREAKING +++ A boat in distress with ~90 people in Maltese SAR just reached out to #Alarmphone. We alerted authorities to launch a rescue immediately without delay! @guardiacostiera @Armed_Forces_MT pic.twitter.com/UhaNHBttIj
— Alarm Phone (@alarm_phone) May 2, 2020
Earlier this year, Gafa’ had said his recent work in Libya prevented thousands of irregular migrants from reaching Malta’s shores, therefore avoiding the escalation of a “national crisis”.
“The number of irregular migrants who would have entered Malta between July 2018 and January 2020, the period during which I was coordinating these operations, would have been phenomenal,” Gafa said in a Facebook post.