90 More Migrants Saved In Malta’s Territorial Waters Expected To Be Taken Onboard Captain Morgan Ship

Another group of about 90 migrants, mostly from Bangladesh, was rescued in Malta’s territorial waters, former OPM Neville Gafa’ revealed late last night.

Spotted off Malta’s southwestern coast earlier this weekend, the group had been taken aboard the merchant ship Marina after being spotted in the island’s Search and Rescue Zone on a wooden boat.

The rescue operation, which was coordinated by Malta, is expected to see the migrants being taken aboard the Captain Morgan ship, which is currently some 13 miles off the coast of Malta. The vessel already has 57 more migrants who are still stuck there waiting for the European Union to help them.

According to Gafa’, this latest group of migrants was part of a “days-long operation” using social networking sites (mostly Facebook) through which these people could ensure a place on the boat aand successfully flee Libya.