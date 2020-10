A Maltese 67-year old man has passed away after testing positive for COVID-19, the health authorities have confirmed.

The victim was admitted to Mater Dei Hospital on 2nd October and was tested positive for the virus on 11th October.

He passed away at Mater Dei Hospital.

Malta’s health authorities have stated that the 67-year old had underlying health conditions.

This is the second COVID-19 related death in two days.

RIP