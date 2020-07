A 61-year-old man was hospitalised earlier this morning after he was involved in a traffic accident in Pietà.

The incident happened at about 7.55am on Triq L-Independenza, with preliminary investigations finding that the man had lost control of his Kymco bike and crashed into a tree.

An ambulance quickly arrived on scene and took the man to Mater Dei hospital, where he was certified as suffering from grevious injuries.

