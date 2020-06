A cargo trailer overturned in Triq it-Tiġriijiet, Marsa earlier this afternoon.

The driver is a 43-year-old male from Gżira. He has been hospitalised but the severity of his injuries is still unknown.

It is not yet clear how the accident came to be, however it is known that the driver’s cabin ended up resting on the adjacent road barrier.

The road has been closed due to fuel spillages.

