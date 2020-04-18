د . إAEDSRر . س

40-Year-Old Man Who Fell In Ġnejna Certified To Be Suffering From Serious Injuries

A 40-year-old man who earlier today had to be rescued by helicopter after falling in Ġnejna has been certified to be suffering from serious injuries, it has now been confirmed.

The Polish man was walking near the clay cliffs in the limits of one of Malta’s most popular sandy beaches when he reportedly fell from a considerable height.

Police were notified of the situation at around 3pm, but since the man had fallen in a rather inaccessible area, a rescue operation involving an AFM helicopter had to be launched. The man was eventually retrieved at 3:44pm and immediately taken to Mater Dei hospital, where his serious injuries were certified and tended to.

A police investigation is still underway.

What do you make of this case?

 

