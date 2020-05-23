35-Year-Old Cyclist Hospitalised With Grevious Injuries After Accident With Car In Tarxien

A 35-year-old man from Tarxien was rushed to hospital earlier this morning when the bicycle he was riding was involved in a road accident with a Skoda Felicia.

The incident happened at around 8:15 this morning, when Police was called on the scene in Triq Ħal Tarxien. The impact between the car (which was being driven by a 71-year-old woman) and the bicycle left the man requiring immediate medical assistance.

After being taken to hospital by a medical team, the 35-year-old cyclist was certified to be suffering from grevious injuries.

A police investigation on the incident is still underway.

What do you make of this?

Featured Image: Stock photo of a part of Tarxien Road from Google Maps