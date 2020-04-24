32-Year-Old Man With Loaded Modified Firearm Arrested In Għargħur Over Illegal Hunting

A 32-year-old man from Msida in possession of a loaded, modified firearm was yesterday stopped and arrested by the police in connection with illegal hunting.

The operation kicked off yesterday evening at about 7:15pm, when officers from the Police’s ALE branch received reports of a couple of shots fired in the area of Żebbiegħ. These shots were likely aimed at a sighted black stork, which is a protected bird, and the officers were also notified that a vehicle was spotted close to where the shots were heard.

Later that same evening, police officers from the Rapid Intervention Unit managed to intercept the car in question in the area of Għargħur.

The RIU officers found the 32-year-old man at the wheel, with the modified firearm hidden in a compartment behind the seat.

ALE officers followed up with a search of the man’s Msida residence, discovering another firearm and more objects which led to his arrest.

The suspect was taken to the Police Headquarters in Floriana, where he’s still being held for further questioning. He is expected to be charged in court shortly.

What do you make of this?