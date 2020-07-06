30-Year-Old Man Hospitalised After Allegedly Falling In A Raħal Ġdid Construction Site

A 30-year-old Albanian man was rushed to hospital earlier this morning after reportedly falling from a height of three metres in a Raħal Ġdid construction site.

The incident happened at about 7.45am, when Police were called to a construction site on Triq Duminku Mintoff. Preliminary investigations led officers to believe the man, who is a Birżebbuġa resident, fell from a height of around three metres while working on the site.

Following his hospitalisation, the man was certified to be suffering from grevious injuries. A police investigation is still underway.

