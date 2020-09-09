Local Charity Launches Fund To Empower Maltese Women Through Education
A fund to empower women to pursue tertiary education in Malta has been launched by local charity and foundation FIDEM.
It aims to provide financial support to women who otherwise cannot access educational courses and potentially life-changing opportunities.
To apply, you need to send the full details of the desired course, including all the costs and why such a scheme would make a difference in your life by Monday 14th September. Selected grantees, who must be over 18 and be residents of Malta or Gozo, will be notified of results this month.
Education is vital for women’s emancipation. In fact, educated women have a greater chance of escaping poverty, leading healthier and more productive lives and raises the standards of living of their children, families and communities in general.
According to Malta’s latest statistics, females with a high level of education made up just over a third (30,419) of the total number of employed women, of which nearly half (49.%) were professionals.
However, of the highly-educated female component of the workforce, a mere 13% held managerial roles, compared to a quarter (25%) of their male counterparts.
Tag someone who could benefit from this scheme