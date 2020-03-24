LIVE: Robert Abela Announces New Financial Package To Aid Struggling Maltese Businesses Cope With COVID-19 Crisis
Prime Minister Robert Abela is expected to announce a new set of economic measures to help Maltese businesses and employers handle the slowing down of the Maltese economy due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The measures will be announced in a live broadcast that will start shortly. You can follow the broadcast below.
Prime Minister Robert Abela announces new economic measures to combat COVID 19 downturn
Posted by Lovin Malta on Tuesday, March 24, 2020
