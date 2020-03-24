د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

LIVE: Robert Abela Announces New Financial Package To Aid Struggling Maltese Businesses Cope With COVID-19 Crisis

Author profile image

By

1
Article Featured Image

Prime Minister Robert Abela is expected to announce a new set of economic measures to help Maltese businesses and employers handle the slowing down of the Maltese economy due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The measures will be announced in a live broadcast that will start shortly. You can follow the broadcast below.

 

Prime Minister Robert Abela announces new economic measures to combat COVID 19 downturn

Posted by Lovin Malta on Tuesday, March 24, 2020

Tag someone who needs to follow this!

 

READ NEXT: Lab Scientists At Mater Dei Ordered To Return To Work And Not Follow Quarantine Despite Colleague Testing Positive For COVID-19

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK