Live Q&A On Job Losses, Salary Cuts And Other Covid-19 Employment Issues Today At 4.30pm

Have you been laid off? Did you get a pay cut? Are you an employee or employer concerned about your legal rights?

This is your chance to get your questions answered.

Tune in to #CovidCalls at 4.30pm today for a special Q&A with Carmelo Abela, the Minister for Industrial and Employment Relations, and Diane Vella Muscat, the Director-General of the Department of Industrial and Employment Relations.

#CovidCalls is broadcast from Lovin Malta’s Facebook page and is hosted by Lovin Malta’s founder and CEO Chris Peregin.

Abela and Muscat will be responding to live questions being asked on Facebook.