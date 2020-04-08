د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Live Q&A On Job Losses, Salary Cuts And Other Covid-19 Employment Issues Today At 4.30pm

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Have you been laid off? Did you get a pay cut? Are you an employee or employer concerned about your legal rights?

This is your chance to get your questions answered.

Tune in to #CovidCalls at 4.30pm today for a special Q&A with Carmelo Abela, the Minister for Industrial and Employment Relations, and Diane Vella Muscat, the Director-General of the Department of Industrial and Employment Relations.

#CovidCalls is broadcast from Lovin Malta’s Facebook page and is hosted by Lovin Malta’s founder and CEO Chris Peregin.

Abela and Muscat will be responding to live questions being asked on Facebook. 

READ NEXT: Baby Born To Coronavirus Patient In Malta Tests Negative For COVID-19

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK