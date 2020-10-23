LIVE: Joe And Mark Gasan Testify At Daphne Caruana Galizia Public Inquiry

Gasan Group chairman Joe Gasan and his son, Gasan Group CEO Mark Gasan, are set to testify at the public inquiry looking into the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Mark Gasan started testifying earlier this month, during which he revealed how his ElectroGas business partner, murder suspect Yorgen Fenech, had proved unreachable in the months after he was exposed as the owner of the Dubai company 17 Black. At one point, Fenech emailed ElectroGas to inform them that he would be resigning from the board to be replaced by Mark Gasan, but Gasan refused to do so, saying he didn’t have enough time.

Fenech was eventually replaced on the board by fellow shareholder Paul Apap Bologna.

One of the largest Maltese business groups, the Gasan Group owns a third of GEM Holdings, a joint venture of Maltese companies which in turn owns a third of ElectroGas, the consortium which manages the LNG power station in Delimata.

Besides the Gasans, the joint venture also includes the Tumas Group, the Apap Bologna family and a separate company owned solely by Yorgen Fenech, the former Tumas Group CEO who has been charged with the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Caruana Galizia’s son Matthew has flagged the ElectroGas deal, where main suspect Yorgen Fenech served as a director and major shareholder, as a potential motive behind his mother’s assassination. Following this statement, the Gasan Group declared they were “mortified” by the links between the murder and the controversial deal, pledging to seek an exit strategy from the agreement.

Share with someone who needs to follow this sitting