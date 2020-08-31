د . إAEDSRر . س

LIVE BLOG: Yorgen Fenech's Statements To Police Continue Being Heard In Court

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Sensational statements Yorgen Fenech gave to police upon his arrest for the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia will continue being heard in court today.

Last week, the court heard how Fenech claimed Keith Schembri was the actual mastermind behind the murder, and even forked out €85,000 to help fund the assassination.

Fenech also told investigators that former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat became aware of the assassination plot after the murder took place, but well before investigators had any indication of Fenech’s involvement. Muscat has denied the claims.

This morning, parte civile lawyer Jason Azzopardi will continue his questioning of Inspector Kurt Zahra, who interrogated Fenech. After that, Fenech’s defence team will launch their cross examination of the evidence.

 

 

 

