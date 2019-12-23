LIVE BLOG: Yorgen Fenech Is Back In Court For Compilation Of Evidence With Melvin Theuma Expected To Testify

د . إAEDSRر . س

Yorgen Fenech is back in court today for the continuation of the police’s case against him for the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

The businessman was charged three weeks ago with conspiring to murder Caruana Galizia and has pleaded not guilty.

Melvin Theuma, the middleman in the murder who is providing crucial evidence in exchange for a pardon, will testify today.

After his testimony, expect Yorgen Fenech to make a request for bail.

Fenech has also filed a separate constitutional case to remove chief homicide inspector Keith Arnaud from the case, on the grounds that he is close to the Prime Minister’s former chief of staff Keith Schembri, who Fenech is now implicating in the assassination.

Questions about Arnaud’s investigations have also been raised,  after it was revealed that the police are yet to locate Keith Schembri’s ‘lost phone’ and that he had no idea about Schembri and Fenech’s close relationship when sharing crucial information about the case.

