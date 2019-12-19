LIVE BLOG: Yorgen Fenech Is Back In Court For Compilation Of Evidence In Daphne Caruana Galizia Assassination Case

Yorgen Fenech is back in court today for the continuation of the police’s case against him for the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

The businessman was charged three weeks ago with conspiring to murder Caruana Galizia and has pleaded not guilty.

Both Melvin Theuma, the middleman in the murder who is providing crucial evidence in exchange for a pardon, and Lead Inspector Keith Arnaud are expected to be cross-examined today.

However, Fenech has also filed a separate constitutional case to remove chief homicide inspector Keith Arnaud from the case, on the grounds that he is close to the Prime Minister’s former chief of staff Keith Schembri, who Fenech is now implicating in the assassination.

During one of the sitting, Fenech described his relationship with Schembri as fraternal and said the Prime Minister’s then-chief of staff had kept him continuously informed about the progress of the investigation.

These included details like Fenech’s phone being tapped, the details of Melvin Theuma’s pardon, and the imminent arrests of the three men who have been charged with carrying out the murder.

Fenech claims that most of this information was fed to Schembri by Arnaud.

Arnaud has testified that his contact with Schembri was limited to scheduling briefings about the case, and this after the courts removed then assistant commissioner Silvio Valletta from the case on the grounds of his marriage to a minister.

He said Schembri’s name never featured at all in the police investigations until Melvin Theuma was arrested last month