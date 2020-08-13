LIVE BLOG: Yorgen Fenech Back In Court Over Caruana Galizia Murder Days After Leak Of Melvin Theuma Tapes

Yorgen Fenech is back in court this morning over his role in the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

The case has threatened to spiral out of control in recent weeks following the suspected attempted suicide of state witness Melvin Theuma, who will not be in court today.

Sources have suggested that the captain of the yacht Fenech used in a suspected attempted escape will be one of the witnesses to testify today.

Fenech’s attempt to abscond led to his arrest in the connection with the murder.

Fenech’s appearance comes just days after the leak of short snippets of as-yet-unheard recordings of Theuma. Publication of the tapes is prohibited by court order and police have already launched an investigation into the leak.

With Theuma’s suspected suicide attempt the eve before the recordings were set to be played in court, questions have been rife whether they played any part in his decision to do so.

