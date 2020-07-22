LIVE BLOG: Will Fresh Recordings Of Melvin Theuma Be Played In Case Against Yorgen Fenech This Morning?

Crucial recordings potentially placing serious doubt on state witness Melvin Theuma’s pardon could be played in court this morning. However, his alleged suicide attempt could end up delaying today’s sitting of the police’s case against Yorgen Fenech for the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

During last week’s sitting Fenech’s lawyer Gianluca Caruana Curran asked whether Edwin Brincat (Il-Ġojja) had paid €30,000 to then police commissioner Lawrence Cutajar, with the implication being that Theuma had bribed Cutajar to secure a pardon.

Brincat is a mutual acquaintance of Cutajar and Theuma, and Cutajar is under investigation for leaking information to Theuma, via Brincat, about the police investigation into the murder.

Theuma denied that Brincat paid Cutajar €30,000, and it was at this point that Fenech’s lawyer asked the court to play out a particular recording that Theuma had taken.

Caruana Curran said he had been waiting for seven months for the prosecution to play this recording but it hasn’t done so.

The lawyer said these recordings will prove that Theuma was lying when he said he only recorded Fenech and his business partner Johann Cremona.

