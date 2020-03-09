LIVE BLOG: Tourism Ministry’s Chief Of Staff Faces Questions On Alleged Lock-Up Of Journalists At Castille

Reuben Sciberras, the Head of Secretariat at the Tourism Ministry, will appear before the public inquiry into the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

He is set to face questions on the incident where infamously been temporarily blocked from exiting Castille on the night former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat refused Yorgen Fenech’s request for a presidential pardon.

Sciberras was one of several men who allegedly blocked journalists from leaving the room. Only the Armed Forces have jurisdiction in the building. He also has intimate knowledge of Muscat’s administration. He was the Head of Secretariat at OPM when current Tourism Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli served there.

Yannick Pace, the Chairperson of the Institute of Maltese Journalists, is also set to be testifying today.