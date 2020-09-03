LIVE BLOG: Suspected Killer In Shocking Sliema Double Murder Faces Court

Daniel Muka, the suspected killer in a Sliema double murder that shocked Malta, will face the courts today with police set to testify in the compilation of evidence against the Albanian national.

On Tuesday 18th August, doctor-turned-investment-banker Christian Pandolfino and his partner Ivor Maciejowski were found dead inside their home in Locker Street, Sliema.

Police will give fresh details on the information and evidence they have against Muka.

CCTV footage shows the murderers only spent four minutes inside the building and police now believe it is related to theft.

So far, two people have been charged with the double murder of Pandolfino and Maciejowski on the 18th August, Daniel Muka and Victor Dragomanski.

A third man, Jesper Kristiansen, has been detained in Spain and is facing extradition charges.

