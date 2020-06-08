LIVE BLOG: State Witness’ Secret Recordings In Caruana Galizia Murder Continue…Will The Ex-Police Commissioner Feature?

More of state witness Melvin Theuma”s secret recordings of Yorgen Fenech will be played to court this morning, with former Police Commissioner Lawrence Cutjara potentially set to feature.

The recordings, which concern the plot to murder Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, allegedly indicate that Cutajar met a friend of Theuma’s Edwin “Il-Ġojja” Brincat.

Just last week, his testimony led to new concerns being raised about the involvement of Labour deputy leader Chris Cardona, following the revelations that, among other things, Cardona allegedly suffered an overdose due to the worry over the murder plot.

Cardona denied the claims in an interview with Lovin Malta.

Follow the sitting live below: