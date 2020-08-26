LIVE BLOG: Projects Malta CEO Faces Public Inquiry With VGH And Electrogas Deals Under The Microscope

د . إAEDSRر . س

Projects Malta CEO Adrian Said will have a lot to answer for in today’s sitting in the public inquiry over the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, with the Vitals hospitals and Electrogas deals still under the microscope.

Both deals were reported on extensively by Caruana Galizia, with her suspected killer Yorgen Fenech one the major shareholders in the Electrogas deal.

Meanwhile, VGH has entered mainstream discourse once again after the National Audit Office said there was clear evidence of collusion in the deal.

Projects Malta was under the ministerial responsibility of disgraced former Minister Konrad Mizzi from 2013 to his resignation in 2019. He kept the portfolio even after being uncovered as a player in the Panama Papers scandal and being demoted to a Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister.

Finance Minister Edward Scicluna recently described a “kitchen cabinet” under former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat as being responsible for the dodgy deals.

