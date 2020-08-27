LIVE BLOG: Prime Suspect In Sliema Double Murder Appears In Court

He is appearing before Magistrate Nadine Lia. A second suspect who was arrested late last night will not be charged today.

Daniel Muka is facing a Magistrate’s court over his involvement in the shocking Sliema double murder.

Avid art-collectors Christian Pandolfino and Ivor Maciejowski were killed in their home on Tuesday 18th August in a shocking four-minute operation.

Pandolfino was found in the doorway with four bullets in his chest, neck and head while Maciejowski was found on the upper floor with one bullet to the head.

CCTV footage seen by police captured three men entering the residence at the time of the crime, joined by another suspect who drove the stolen getaway car.

Daniel Muka, a 25-year-old Albanian with a known criminal record, was arrested as a prime suspect in the murder of the couple, in a dramatic raid in Floriana on Tuesday.

Times of Malta reported that Muka, who has been interrogated by police since his arrest, admitted to being part of a criminal gang but denied being the mastermind behind the crime.

