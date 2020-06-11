LIVE BLOG: New Melvin Theuma Secret Recordings To Be Played In Court

More of state witness Melvin Theuma’s secret recordings of Yorgen Fenech will be played to court this afternoon in the police’s case against Yorgen Fenech.

Fenech is charged in connection with the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Theuma will testify today and explain the secret recordings he took. He will provide context and face questions from the prosecution, defence, and parte civile lawyer Jason Azzopardi.

Follow the sitting live below: