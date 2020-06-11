د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

LIVE BLOG: New Melvin Theuma Secret Recordings To Be Played In Court

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

More of state witness Melvin Theuma’s secret recordings of Yorgen Fenech will be played to court this afternoon in the police’s case against Yorgen Fenech.

Fenech is charged in connection with the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Theuma will testify today and explain the secret recordings he took. He will provide context and face questions from the prosecution, defence, and parte civile lawyer Jason Azzopardi.

Follow the sitting live below:

READ NEXT: Five People Have Been Charged With Hate Crimes In Malta Since The Start Of 2020

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK