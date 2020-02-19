LIVE BLOG: Neville Gafa Faces Questions On Alleged Coordinated Attempts To Intimidate Daphne Caruana Galizia In Public Inquiry

Former OPM employee Neville Gafa and current communication spokesperson Nigel Vella will be testifying before the public inquiry into Daphne Caruana Galizia’s assassination.

Gafa was a controversial figure in former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat’s administration but resigned from his role as soon as Robert Abela was appointed, despite having attended his inauguration.

His role within the government was at often times unexplained, with dubious meetings with Leaders of the Libyan Militia as well as links to the medical visa scandal (which Gafa denies) generating controversy.

Meanwhile, his close relationship with Keith Schembri has also brought questions.

The pair will face questions on the culture of intimidation Caruana Galizia faced while alive, which was allegedly at often times state-sponsored.

Vella will also be expected to face questions on an incident involving journalists at Castille. His superior, Matthew Carbone, was confrontational during last Monday’s testimony.