د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

LIVE BLOG: Neville Gafa Faces Questions On Alleged Coordinated Attempts To Intimidate Daphne Caruana Galizia In Public Inquiry

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Former OPM employee Neville Gafa and current communication spokesperson Nigel Vella will be testifying before the public inquiry into Daphne Caruana Galizia’s assassination.

Gafa was a controversial figure in former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat’s administration but resigned from his role as soon as Robert Abela was appointed, despite having attended his inauguration.

His role within the government was at often times unexplained, with dubious meetings with Leaders of the Libyan Militia as well as links to the medical visa scandal (which Gafa denies) generating controversy.

Meanwhile, his close relationship with Keith Schembri has also brought questions.

The pair will face questions on the culture of intimidation Caruana Galizia faced while alive, which was allegedly at often times state-sponsored.

Vella will also be expected to face questions on an incident involving journalists at Castille. His superior, Matthew Carbone, was confrontational during last Monday’s testimony.

READ NEXT: 28-Year-Old Man Grievously Injured And Left With Neck Injuries Following Argument In St Julian's

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK