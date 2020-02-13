د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

LIVE BLOG: Middleman’s Secret Recordings Of Yorgen Fenech Continue

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Melvin Theuma’s secret recordings of Yorgen Fenech will be played in court this morning, with more explosive revelations expected to continue.

A former Deputy Police Commissioner, a retired judge, a former Prime Minister, and his chief of staff have been implicated so far. However, many questions remain, especially given Theuma’s fuzziness around dates and certain crucial details.

He will continue facing cross-examination while the recordings are played in open court. Theuma has proven to be a confrontational figure on the stand, with each slip up being picked up on by lawyers.

Around 60 recordings and 70 videos have been submitted to the courts, each one providing a unique insight into the murder plot and its leading players. Expect significant developments during the sittings.

READ NEXT: WATCH: Maltese Rapper Lapes And Petra Release Powerful New Single Taking On Domestic Abuse

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK