LIVE BLOG: Middleman’s Secret Recordings Of Yorgen Fenech Continue

Melvin Theuma’s secret recordings of Yorgen Fenech will be played in court this morning, with more explosive revelations expected to continue.

A former Deputy Police Commissioner, a retired judge, a former Prime Minister, and his chief of staff have been implicated so far. However, many questions remain, especially given Theuma’s fuzziness around dates and certain crucial details.

He will continue facing cross-examination while the recordings are played in open court. Theuma has proven to be a confrontational figure on the stand, with each slip up being picked up on by lawyers.

Around 60 recordings and 70 videos have been submitted to the courts, each one providing a unique insight into the murder plot and its leading players. Expect significant developments during the sittings.