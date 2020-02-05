LIVE BLOG: Melvin Theuma’s Secret Recordings Of Yorgen Fenech Continue In Daphne Caruana Galizia Murder Case

د . إAEDSRر . س

The police’s case against Yorgen Fenech continues today, with middleman Melvin Theuma’s secretly recorded conversations with the murder suspect expected to continue.

During the last sitting, the first of the conversations were played to the court.

Close to 190GB of data was submitted to the courts, who have ordered that the lawyers of Fenech and Theuma be provided with an entire transcript of conversations.

Further questioning of Theuma and the rest of the recordings will be played once they are provided with the transcript. It remains to be seen whether the court-appointed transcriber will be able to do so in time.

