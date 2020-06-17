LIVE BLOG: Melvin Theuma Faces Public Inquiry Into Daphne Caruana Galizia Assassination

State witness Melvin Theuma will testify in the public inquiry into the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia this morning.

Theuma is the middleman who turned over crucial evidence, including secret recordings between him and main suspect Yorgen Fenech, in exchange for a presidential pardon.

His tapes have implicated some of the biggest figures in Malta’s political scene, including former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, his chief of staff Keith Schembri, former deputy police commissioner Silvio Valletta, Labour Party Deputy Leader Chris Cardona, and former police commissioner Lawrence Cutajar.

