LIVE BLOG: Melvin Theuma Faces Cross-Examination In Case Against Three Men Who Carried Out Caruana Galizia Assassination

The middleman in the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, Melvin Theuma, is back in court, this time facing cross-examination in the case against the three men charged with carrying out the murder.

On Wednesday, Theuma’s secret recordings of murder suspect Yorgen Fenech were played out in court, giving a unique and eerie inside into the murder and its alleged ties to state authorities.

Theuma has already testified in this case, with telephone recordings between the Degiorgios brothers (George and Alfred) and himself already played out in court.

Theuma’s presidential pardon hinges on a true testimony. He’s proven to be an agitated figure on the stand, and Degiorgio’s lawyers will be hoping to capitalise.