د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

LIVE BLOG: Melvin Theuma Faces Cross-Examination In Case Against Three Men Who Carried Out Caruana Galizia Assassination

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

The middleman in the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, Melvin Theuma, is back in court, this time facing cross-examination in the case against the three men charged with carrying out the murder.

On Wednesday, Theuma’s secret recordings of murder suspect Yorgen Fenech were played out in court, giving a unique and eerie inside into the murder and its alleged ties to state authorities.

Theuma has already testified in this case, with telephone recordings between the Degiorgios brothers (George and Alfred) and himself already played out in court.

Theuma’s presidential pardon hinges on a true testimony. He’s proven to be an agitated figure on the stand, and Degiorgio’s lawyers will be hoping to capitalise.

 

 

READ NEXT: Elderly Couple Fighting For Their Lives Following Late Night Car Crash

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK