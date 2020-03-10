د . إAEDSRر . س

LIVE BLOG: Man Caught With Explosives By Anti-Terrorism Squad Appears In Court

Article Featured Image

A Maltese man arrested in relation to the purchase of explosives is set to appear in court to face charges.

The 34-year-old man was arrested last night by Malta’s anti-terrorism unit following the conclusion of a surveillance operation.

The man had been tracked to a property in Żebbuġ, and various electronic objects were seized by anti-terrorism officers during the searches. A number of vehicles were also searched, a police spokesman confirmed today.

He is expected to be charged in court today at 12:30, and magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras will be presiding.

It is unknown what exact type of explosives he was found with.

Comments
