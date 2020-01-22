LIVE BLOG: Malta’s Secret Service Head Testifies In Caruana Galizia Public Inquiry

The public inquiry into the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia will continue today with the head of Malta’s Security Services (the Secret Service) Joseph Bugeja testifying.

The Security Services have had a unique role to play in the Caruana Galizia investigation, having briefed former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and his then-Chief of Staff Keith Schembri that Yorgen Fenech’s and Melvin Theuma’s phones were set to be tapped, at least a year before their eventual arrest.

Meanwhile, Muscat has insisted he kept up his friendship with Fenech and inviting him to his exclusive birthday party, despite knowing he was a suspect, on the Security Service’s orders.

Bugeja was promoted to the role after Cassar vacated the post pursue his short-term career as Police Commissioner.

With questions surrounding the protection of Caruana Galizia and any threats the authorities picked up swirling around the courtroom, Bugeja’s testimony could be intriguing.

Given the sensitivity of his role, there’s also a chance that this sitting takes place behind closed doors. The inquiry has the prerogative to hold the sittings confidentially. However, the Caruana Galizia family can be present.