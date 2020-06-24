LIVE BLOG: Malta’s Former Acting Police Commissioner Faces Grilling In The Public Inquiry Into Daphne Caruana Galizia Assassination

Acting Police Commissioner Carmelo Magri will continue testifying in the public inquiry into the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Inspector Kurt Zahra, one of the leads on the investigation and works side by side with Chief Homicide Inspector Keith Arnaud, is also testifying,

He’s been there from start to finish and could hopefully give some new details on the case. Meanwhile, Zahra could hopefully shed some light on the many leaks on the investigation. Despite the numerous allegations, its clear that Fenech and Theuma were well aware of the inner workings of the case.

Michael Grech, the Manoel Theatre chairman, is also testifying.

Attorney General Peter Grech, who is often a focal point of criticism for government inaction of corruption, was set to to testify, but this has been changed.

Grech has been accused of failing to prosecute major officials despite major allegations with claims often bogged down in year-long inquiries. He will also likely face questioning over Charles Merceica’s decision to quit as a state prosecutor within the Attorney General’s office to jump ship to Fenech’s legal team.

