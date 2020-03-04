د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

LIVE BLOG: Keith Schembri’s Personal Assistant Testifies Before Public Inquiry

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

The personal assistant of the former Prime Minister’s chief of Staff Keith Schembri will appear before the public inquiry into the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia today.

Schembri remains under investigation for his potential involvement in the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia, along with a litany of other offences which include:

Tampering with evidence, leaking extensive information about the investigation, obstructing justice, and acquiring a phantom job for middleman Melvin Theuma.

Meanwhile, Ronnie Vella, one of the men who were present when journalists were prevented from leaving a press conference room in Castille will also testify.

Kurt Farrugia, the former Government Head of Communications, was also meant to testify today. However, this has been postponed once again.

READ NEXT: 'Her Life Was Stolen In The Name Of Progress': Outpouring Of Grief And Rage Follows Miriam Pace's Death

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK