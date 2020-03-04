LIVE BLOG: Keith Schembri’s Personal Assistant Testifies Before Public Inquiry

The personal assistant of the former Prime Minister’s chief of Staff Keith Schembri will appear before the public inquiry into the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia today.

Schembri remains under investigation for his potential involvement in the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia, along with a litany of other offences which include:

Tampering with evidence, leaking extensive information about the investigation, obstructing justice, and acquiring a phantom job for middleman Melvin Theuma.

Meanwhile, Ronnie Vella, one of the men who were present when journalists were prevented from leaving a press conference room in Castille will also testify.

Kurt Farrugia, the former Government Head of Communications, was also meant to testify today. However, this has been postponed once again.