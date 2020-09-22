د . إAEDSRر . س

LIVE BLOG: Keith Schembri’s Arrest And Every Other Detail You Need To Know

Malta is still reeling from the arrest of disgraced former Prime Minister’s chief of staff Keith Schembri and other players linked to kickbacks from the citizenship scheme, including Nexia BT’s Brian Tonna and Karl Cini.

Over 100 companies, business partners, and family members have been named in the court order demanding assets be frozen, with sources telling Lovin Malta that they will be called into the depot over the next few days.

With the case developing at a rapid rate, follow Lovin Malta’s live blog to get all the latest updates:

