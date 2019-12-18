[LIVE BLOG]: Keith Schembri, Melvin Theuma Testify In Court Over Daphne Murder Case

Keith Schembri is set to testify in court for the first time in connection with the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

The Prime Minister’s former chief of staff will testify in a constitutional case instituted by murder suspect Yorgen Fenech to remove chief homicide inspector Keith Arnaud from the case. Fenech is arguing that Arnaud enjoys a close relationship with Schembri, who Fenech is implicating in the case.

Fenech has testified that Schembri had kept him informed in advance about updates in the investigation and that he told him he was getting his information straight from Arnaud.

Yesterday, Arnaud testified that his contact with Schembri was limited to scheduling briefings about the case, and this after the courts removed then assistant commissioner Silvio Valletta from the case on the grounds of his marriage to a minister.

He said Schembri’s name never featured at all in the police investigations until Melvin Theuma was arrested last month and Schembri’s name could be heard in the recordings he took of his conversations with Fenech.

Schembri was supposed to testify yesterday but failed to show up, prompting judge Lawrence Mintoff to issue an arrest warrant against him. Schembri was promptly marshalled to court but the judge later decided to adjourn the case till today.