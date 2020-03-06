LIVE BLOG: Keith Arnaud Faces Cross Examination In Yorgen Fenech’s Attempt To Get Him Off Investigation

Yorgen Fenech’s constitutional case to get Chief Homicide Inspector Keith Arnaud removed from the investigation continues this morning. Arnaud is set to face further cross-examination from Fenech’s legal team.

Economic Crimes Head Ian Abdilla is also scheduled to testify today. He was meant to appear during the last sitting. However, this was delayed because of an investigation into a police extra duty racket.

Questions surrounding the police and Arnaud’s role in the investigation remain. Arnaud has admitted to regular updating former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and his chief of staff Keith Schembri on the case during official meetings.

Middleman Melvin Theuma and Yorgen Fenech have also revealed that Arnaud’s predecessor, Silvio Valletta, was leaking sensitive information on the case.

Arnaud has also confirmed that the police are yet to locate Keith Schembri’s ‘lost phone’ and that he had no idea about Schembri and Fenech’s close relationship when sharing crucial information about the case.

Investigators have also confirmed that they left his Castille office unguarded for close to two days after Schembri’s arrest, only to search it ten days later. Schembri’s office at the Labour Party Headquarters is yet to be examined.

Keith Schembri has testified in the constitutional case. Still, it proved to be evasive after he contradicted the version of events of three people – Yorgen Fenech himself, his doctor Adrian Vella, and Melvin Theuma.