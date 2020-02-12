د . إAEDSRر . س

LIVE BLOG: Journalists Speak In Public Inquiry Into Assassination Of Daphne Caruana Galizia

Journalists will finally get their turn to speak in today’s sitting of the public inquiry into the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia, with Newsbook’s Monique Agius and The Shift’s Caroline Muscat testifying.

It remains to be seen what their testimonies will entail. However, it will likely focus on intimidation both have faced while carrying out their jobs.

The inquiry is already reaching its final stages after the board and lawyers were able to power through sittings within a few months. A report must be completed and submitted to the Prime Minister and Attorney General within six months.

