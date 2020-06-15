LIVE BLOG: Johann Cremona, The Crucial Link In Daphne Caruana Galizia Case, Testifies In Court

Johann Cremona, the crucial link between Fenech and middleman-turned-state-witness Melvin Theuma, is testifying in court this morning.

Cremona is a director of gaming company Bestplay and Oracle Gaming, which was part of Fenech’s Tumas Group business empire. He’s also a close confidante of Theuma.

Theuma has told the court several times that he would visit Cremona almost daily to confide in him over the case and unload the significant pressure he felt after the murder took place.

Secret recordings played in court have revealed that Cremona was the one to inform Fenech of Theuma’s secret tapes.

Meanwhile, Theuma has testified that Cremona was aware of the links with former OPM Security Guard Kenneth ‘From Castille’ Camilleri.

Cremona is also linked to claims involving Cardona.

