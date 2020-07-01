LIVE BLOG: Ian Abdilla Testifies At Daphne Caruana Galizia Public Inquiry

Ian Abdilla, the former head of the police’s Economic Crimes Unit, is set to testify today in the public inquiry looking into the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Abdilla has faced stinging criticism for alleged inaction on financial crime, particularly when it comes to top officials in the government. Meanwhile, money laundering prosecutions remain worryingly low ahead of a crucial second Moneyval test.

In his first major move as police commissioner late last month, Angelo Gafá replaced him at the helm of the unit with Alexandra Mamo.