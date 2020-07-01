د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

LIVE BLOG: Ian Abdilla Testifies At Daphne Caruana Galizia Public Inquiry

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Ian Abdilla, the former head of the police’s Economic Crimes Unit, is set to testify today in the public inquiry looking into the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Abdilla has faced stinging criticism for alleged inaction on financial crime, particularly when it comes to top officials in the government. Meanwhile, money laundering prosecutions remain worryingly low ahead of a crucial second Moneyval test.

In his first major move as police commissioner late last month, Angelo Gafá replaced him at the helm of the unit with Alexandra Mamo.

READ NEXT: First Tourists Arrive In Malta After Over Three Months Of Airport Closure

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK