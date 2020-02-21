د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

LIVE BLOG: Glenn Bedingfield Faces Questions Over Controversial Blog Set Up To Combat Daphne Caruana Galizia In Inquiry

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Government whip Glenn Bedingfield could be set for some intense questioning before the public inquiry into the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia over a blog he set up to combat the journalist.

Throughout the sittings, we have heard how Caruana Galizia faced a culture of intimidation throughout her career sometimes state-funded.

With Bedingfield often writing blogposts while working at OPM, he’s considered a key perpetrator in coordinated attacks on Caruana Galizia by critics.

READ NEXT: Third Year Medical Students Denied Placement At Mater Dei Due To 'Lack Of Consultants'

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK