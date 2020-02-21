LIVE BLOG: Glenn Bedingfield Faces Questions Over Controversial Blog Set Up To Combat Daphne Caruana Galizia In Inquiry

Government whip Glenn Bedingfield could be set for some intense questioning before the public inquiry into the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia over a blog he set up to combat the journalist.

Throughout the sittings, we have heard how Caruana Galizia faced a culture of intimidation throughout her career sometimes state-funded.

With Bedingfield often writing blogposts while working at OPM, he’s considered a key perpetrator in coordinated attacks on Caruana Galizia by critics.