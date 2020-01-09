LIVE BLOG: Former Police Commissioner Peter Paul Zammit Testifies After John Dalli Revelations

The public inquiry into the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia continues today, with former Police Commissioner Peter Paul Zammit expected to testify.

During last week’s sitting, former Police Commissioner John Rizzo revealed that he was set to arrest and prosecute John Dalli at the time of his tenure. Zammit, his successor, declared there was not enough evidence three days into his post.

Zammit stepped down a year later. His successor, Michael Cassar, who resigned a year and four months into the role, will also testify today.

The merry-go-round of Police Commissioners following Rizzo’s removal would continue on till Lawrence Cutajar was put in the role.

The inquiry was called following years of campaigning, political lobbying, and pressure. It must be concluded in nine months, with the board expected to draft a report for the Prime Minister and Attorney General which will then be published.

Some parts may be redacted. However, if it does, the board is bound to provide the Caruana Galizia family with a full copy that cannot be published

Retired judge Michael Mallia is the chairperson of the inquiry board, while Former Chief Justice and Ombudsman Joseph Said Pullicino and incumbent judge Abigail Lofaro are its other two members.