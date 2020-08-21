LIVE BLOG: Former Police Commissioner Lawrence Cutajar Faces Public Inquiry

د . إAEDSRر . س

Former Police Commissioner Lawrence Cutajar will face the public inquiry into the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Cutajar was only recently removed from his post, following years of criticism over perceived inaction on major corruption issues.

When it comes to the case itself, Cutajar has been revealed to be a potential leak in the investigations into the assassination of  Caruana Galizia. Cutajar has confirmed that he met with a close associate of the state witness to inquire about potential recordings but insists there was no wrongdoing.

The incident is currently subject to a magisterial inquiry. A government consultancy handed to Cutajar after his removal has been rescinded pending investigation.

